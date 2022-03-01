HoYeon Jung In Spaghetti-Strap Louis Vuitton For SAG Awards

Netflix sensation HoYeon Jung looked simply stunning at the 28th annual SAG Awards over the weekend - of course, the 27-year-old wore the brand she now fronts. In 2021, Jung was unveiled as the global brand ambassador for luxury French designer Louis Vuitton. While the label is all over HoYeon's Instagram, it isn't getting ignored as the Squid Game star steps out onto the glammest red carpets around.

All spaghetti straps and in couture, the South Korean showcased her slender frame, with fans rushing to comment. Check it out below.

Stuns In Louis Vuitton

Scroll for the photos. Jung went classic and classy. The social media sensation opted for a black and bejeweled strappy dress with a low-cut back and silvery speck accents. The figure-hugging number showcased the star's toned back and shoulders - while HoYeon has sparked weight concern of late, she has come out to admit she barely had "time to eat" while promoting the series she stars on.

All smiles, the actress wowed the cameras, with a post on Instagram marking both the look and a win.

HoYeon walked away with Outsanding Actress as her award, marking the achievement on Instagram and writing: "What can i say.. I JUST LOVE YOU GUYS @sagawards @squidgamenetflix @netflixkr @netflixqueue." Fans have, however, been noticing the Calvin Klein ambassador's hairpiece. Turns out, there's a unique and culturally-relevant story behind it.

Hair Ribbon Story

Per Allure, it's all down to detail. The outlet states: "There's a sweet story behind the hair accessory: it was inspired by the traditional Korean daenggi hair ribbon, an accessory that has been used to decorate braided hair for centuries, honoring Jung's rich cultural background."

Repping Louis Vuitton

Vuitton has muscled up, likely paying a hefty fee to have one of Netflix's most-watched face promoting its monogrammed bags, chic dresses, and baseball caps. HoYeon, a former runway model, first walked for Louis Vuitton back in 2016. Now, she only needs to get out of bed and get done up by the Kardashian-adored label to earn her likely very high paycheck.

'Dream Come True'

An acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, this year held in Santa Monica, CA, saw Jung thanking fans. She gushed: "I have sat many a time watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much.” Shouting out her Netflix squad, the brunette beauty added: “I love you my Squid Game crew!”

