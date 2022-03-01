HoYeon Jung In Spaghetti-Strap Louis Vuitton For SAG Awards

Netflix sensation HoYeon Jung looked simply stunning at the 28th annual SAG Awards over the weekend - of course, the 27-year-old wore the brand she now fronts. In 2021, Jung was unveiled as the global brand ambassador for luxury French designer Louis Vuitton. While the label is all over HoYeon's Instagram, it isn't getting ignored as the Squid Game star steps out onto the glammest red carpets around.

All spaghetti straps and in couture, the South Korean showcased her slender frame, with fans rushing to comment. Check it out below.