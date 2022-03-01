Selena Gomez Stuns In Figure-Hugging Oscar De La Renta Dress At SAG Awards

Selena Gomez stunned in a killer and figure-hugging black dress at last weekend's SAG Awards, opting for classic high-end designer Oscar de la Renta. The 29-year-old singer and actress steered clear of anything jazzy as she dazzled at the 28th annual event, stepping onto the red carpet in a floor-length and chic dress, but there was a malfunction as the "Rare" hitmaker fell in front of cameras.

Despite the mishap, Selena pulled off her gorgeous look, quickly turning heads and fronting media outlets as a result. Check it out below.