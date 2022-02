According to NBC News, Biden's team has reworked his remarks in recent days as the Russian attack on Ukraine continued and intensified.

Jane Hall, an associate professor of media and politics at American University, said that Biden should link the aggression against Ukraine to what is happening at home.

"He has got to speak to Ukraine, I think in many ways it is a highly momentous moment, but he has got to address domestic concerns -- how is this going to affect you, and how am I doing for you here at home," she said.