Alexandra Daddario looked flawless at last weekend's SAG Awards, rocking up the 28th annual event in a plunging and braless Versace gown fit for a goddess. The 35-year-old actress was all old-school glam in a floor-length and low-cut satin number as she graced the red carpet, joining a star-studded night that included the likes of singer Selena Gomez and actress Jennifer Aniston.

Daddario, who has been upping her designer game of late, sent a giant nod to Donatella Versace, also winning over fans the minute she stepped out. Check it out below.

Stuns In Silky Versace Gown

Scroll for the photos. The HBO actress was in couture Atelier Versace, flaunting her famous cleavage in a classy way as she posed in the alabaster and shiny-satin dress. Also showing off her toned legs as the dress boasted a thigh slit, Alexandra stunned while in the sleeveless and daringly low-cut number, with a high-heeled pair of court shoes in cream offsetting the eggshell hues from her gown.

Daddario also sported a deep-stained lip and purple-red manicure, with massive dangling diamond earrings jazzing up her soft-curled dark locks, worn down.

Daddario has been making headlines for going sporty as she influences for Alo Yoga, but this was no gym look. Fans have been going wild over the dress, and even other stars like Lily Collins were quick to hit the like button, although not everyone sent the thumbs-up. A user seeing the images on The Daily Mail shaded the blue-eyed beauty, writing:

"The old rule of thumb on a red carpet dress is either bust or thighs but not both. She's one of those few that can get away with breaking that rule, and there really aren't that many." Another user wrote: "Gorgeous dress but makeup is way too harsh on her."

'Sweatpants Kind Of Girl'

The glam outfits are all over Daddario's Instagram, but so are the casual sweatpants looks, ones the star has confessed she prefers over dolled-up finishes.

“In my normal life when I’m not working, I’m very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl,” she's said.“I’ve been known to wear bedroom slippers outside. I love getting dressed up. You feel like a princess for a night." Daddario added that "it’s fun to play and try new things to help you feel like a different person from the every day.”

Alo Yoga Deal

The White Lotus face hasn't been announced as an official Alo Yoga ambassador, but she is regularly influencing for the activewear brand now fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner. The latest snap came with a tennis skirt showoff, seen below.

