Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Geri Green

Salma Hayek has knocked the ball out of the park - all over again. The 55-year-old Hollywood star turned heads on the red carpet at this year's SAG Awards, going for a coral-colored, figure-hugging, and very regal satin gown, one shouting out luxury designer Gucci.

The House of Gucci star put her hourglass curves on show in the classiest way possible at the 28th annual event held in Santa Monica, CA over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, the photos are getting massive traffic on social media. Check it out below.

Stuns In Satin Gucci

Scroll for the photo. The event saw the Mexican attending on behalf of the 2021-released movie bringing out Gucci's name. Salma rocked up in a ruched and tight pinkish dress, one held together by an asymmetric collar and shoulder straps - it was technically strapless. Salma also donned sheer and matching elbow gloves, plus just-about-visible glittery heels as the silky fabrics fell to the floor.

Massive diamonds all over Salma's fingers and via earrings completed the glam look as Hayek rocked a chic up-hairdo.

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Hayek was quick to mark the night on Instagram, posting the goddess look for her followers and name-dropping a fair few stars as she wrote: "#aboutlastnight @sagawards @willsmith @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga @gucci @makeupbymario @jennifer_yepez @annabelleharron @thebeautysandwich @harrywinston." The mom of one had opted for Kim Kardashian's makeup artist.

This year's SAG Awards also came star-studded, bringing faces including singer Selena Gomez, actress Reece Witherspoon, and Netflix star HoYeon Jung.

Fans Love Her

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The post garnered over 270,000 likes in its first hour, with many fans describing her as beautiful, stunning, and perfect in the comments.

Hayek is also fresh from a major milestone, one seeing her hit 20 million followers on Instagram.

10+10=20

Sharing a hands and feet photo to mark the occasion last month, Salma told fans: "Verified

10+10 = 20 million !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you 🙏 you wonderful followers for getting us here. Love you 😘 Gracias maravillosos seguidores por hacernos llegar hasta aquí los quiero 😽 #grateful #20 #hands #feet."

Salma has since gained 600,000 followers. She's followed by stars including actress Jennifer Aniston and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.

