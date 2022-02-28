Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Salma Hayek has knocked the ball out of the park - all over again. The 55-year-old Hollywood star turned heads on the red carpet at this year's SAG Awards, going for a coral-colored, figure-hugging, and very regal satin gown, one shouting out luxury designer Gucci.

The House of Gucci star put her hourglass curves on show in the classiest way possible at the 28th annual event held in Santa Monica, CA over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, the photos are getting massive traffic on social media. Check it out below.