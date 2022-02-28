UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts On Potential Grappling Match Against Georges St-Pierre

Recently, the rumors about the potential Nurmagomedov-St-Pierre fight have surfaced once again after Eagle FC President Shamil Zavurov proposed a "grappling match" in Miami. However, Nurmagomedov immediately shut down the rumors in an Instagram live stream, saying that facing GSP no longer makes any sense for him.

“I don’t see the point in it,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by MMA Mania. You can, of course, add fuel to the fire. Say something... but I don’t want to. I don’t want to promote this topic. ‘Oh, I could return to Eagle FC,’ I don’t want to make it. I want to make PR for league in another format. I don’t think that I’ll return — wrestle with someone. Let others wrestle, who need it. Do I need it?"