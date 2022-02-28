UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts On Potential Grappling Match Against Georges St-Pierre

It has been more than one year since former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement. After beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to get his 29th consecutive win, Nurmagomedov made a tough decision to permanently end his career as an MMA fighter. As of now, rumors continue to circulate about the potential return of "The Eagle" to fighting. Nurmagomedov may have been retired, but most people believe that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Georges St-Pierre

Despite being retired, "The Eagle" continues to be linked to several big names in the world of mixed martial arts. These include UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Talks about a potential super fight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre started after "Eagle" defeated Gaethje at UFC 254. In an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast last year, via MMA Insight, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that GSP's camp asked Khabib to come out of retirement and schedule a non-title fight between him and St-Pierre at 165Ibs. Unfortunately, the discussion between the two camps didn't materialize into a real fight.

Eagle FC President Proposes Grappling Match

Recently, the rumors about the potential Nurmagomedov-St-Pierre fight have surfaced once again after Eagle FC President Shamil Zavurov proposed a "grappling match" in Miami. However, Nurmagomedov immediately shut down the rumors in an Instagram live stream, saying that facing GSP no longer makes any sense for him.

“I don’t see the point in it,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by MMA Mania. You can, of course, add fuel to the fire. Say something... but I don’t want to. I don’t want to promote this topic. ‘Oh, I could return to Eagle FC,’ I don’t want to make it. I want to make PR for league in another format. I don’t think that I’ll return — wrestle with someone. Let others wrestle, who need it. Do I need it?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov Would Dominate Georges St-Pierre

Most mixed arts fans would definitely love to see both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre come out of retirement and face each other in a grappling match. While Nurmagomedov remains undefeated, St-Pierre is the UFC’s leader for most takedowns in promotional history. In a recent interview on Submission Radio, MMA fighter, Javier Mendez said that the Nurmagomedov-St-Pierre grappling match "would be fun to match." If the fight happens, Mendez sees "The Eagle" dominating GSP.

“Khabib is going to dominate him just like he does everybody else," Mendez said, via MMA Junkie. "That’s what I expect. I expect nothing less from him. I’ve never seen him not dominate anybody.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov Focused On Coaching & Training Other MMA Fighters

While he previously expressed interest in fighting GSP, Nurmagomedov doesn't seem to have any current plan to change his retirement status. As of now, "The Eagle" is focused on coaching and training Russian MMA fighters, including UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov may have been new to coaching but under his watch, Makhachev has a 4-0 record. After he defeated Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202, Nurmagomedov is hoping that Makhachev will finally be given the opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight title.

