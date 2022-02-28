Following the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 2, one WWE Superstar will hold both championships.
Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar To Unify WWE & Universal Championships
WrestleMania 38 Main Event Becomes A 'Title Unification' Match
After Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber, he declared that his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania would be "title vs. title." While the match is still a "Champion vs. Champion" and "Title vs. Title" match, a significant change was made to the stipulation recently.
On Friday, WWE began referring to the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania as being a "title unification" bout rather than just being "title vs. title." At first glance, this might not appear to be a change. There are significant differences between a title unification match and a title vs title match, however.
The Difference Between A 'Title Unification' Match And 'Title Vs. Title'
A title unification match permanently unifies the two titles as one. The WWE Superstar who wins a title unification match does not then defend each title separately. An example of this is when WWE unified the WWE Championship and WCW Championship at Vengeance 2001. Chris Jericho became the first-ever Undisputed Champion that night. Jericho would then defend both titles at the same time. This was done until Triple H was declared the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion nine months later.
An example of a title vs. title match is the main event of WrestleMania 35. In that match, both the RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships were on the line. The two titles would continue to be separate, however, even though one person was holding both. Becky then attempted to defend both titles in separate matches later at Money in the Bank but lost the Smackdown title to Charlotte Flair.
Following WrestleMania, there will be one champion. That might not mean WWE will move forward with one champion for both RAW and Smackdown, however.
WWE & Universal Titles To Be Unified
Following Triple H being awarded the World Heavyweight Championship in 2002, WWE didn't have an undisputed champion until 2013. At the TLC PPV that year, Randy Orton defeated John Cena for both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships. They would continue with just one champion until 2016, when the Universal Championship was introduced at SummerSlam.
According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, however, WWE does not plan on reverting back to having just one champion after WrestleMania 38.
WWE Expected To Revert Back To One Champion Per Brand After WrestleMania
While many fans have expressed that they would rather have just one champion for both RAW and Smackdown, that does not appear to be the direction WWE is moving in. Dave Meltzer had the following to say regarding the situation.
"The deal here is that it is a unification match. From what I am told, it's the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago, when they did and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H?," Meltzer said.
"I was told that it is not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. So this would be a unification match and then they will -- not forget about it -- but there will be two champions."
WrestleMania 38 Updated Lineup
WrestleMania 38 Updated Lineup
Below is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 this year:
WrestleMania Saturday will be held on April 2nd, 2022. The only match confirmed for the show thus far is the title unification bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
WrestleMania Sunday on April 3rd, 2022 has two confirmed matches. The headlining bout will feature Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Becky Lynch will also defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair that night.
Just one other match is official for the show thus far. Dominik and Rey Mysterio will face the Miz and Logan Paul. It has not been announced which night this match will take place on, however.