Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar To Unify WWE & Universal Championships

A title unification match permanently unifies the two titles as one. The WWE Superstar who wins a title unification match does not then defend each title separately. An example of this is when WWE unified the WWE Championship and WCW Championship at Vengeance 2001. Chris Jericho became the first-ever Undisputed Champion that night. Jericho would then defend both titles at the same time. This was done until Triple H was declared the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion nine months later.

An example of a title vs. title match is the main event of WrestleMania 35. In that match, both the RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships were on the line. The two titles would continue to be separate, however, even though one person was holding both. Becky then attempted to defend both titles in separate matches later at Money in the Bank but lost the Smackdown title to Charlotte Flair.

Following WrestleMania, there will be one champion. That might not mean WWE will move forward with one champion for both RAW and Smackdown, however. Scroll down to reveal more.