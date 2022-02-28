After a year, the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards finally took place and was graced by numerous celebrities in attendance and Vanessa Hudgens as a stunning presenter. With the last show being shortened to one hour and category winners delivering pre-recorded acceptance speeches, It was a breath of fresh air to finally see these celebrities gathered together in the same place for this year's award show since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Taking off from where she left, the Tick, Tick, Boom! star graced the show in a date night style with boyfriend and co-star Cole Tucker, whom she met up with after walking the red carpet elegantly.
Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards
The SAG AWARDS
The 33-year-old singer walked it as she wore it on the red carpets of the SAG occasion in a Versace sleeveless, long, elegant aqua-marine silk dress with spaghetti strap sleeves laced with Chopard jewels, and a thigh-high front slit showing off her toned legs. She accompanied this look with gold stilettos and daringly gave even more skin with the low-cut neckline that showed her clear top skin and cleavages. Her straight-cut bob hair and simple close-to-natural makeup blended perfectly with her entire look and complimented the gold clutch she held. Tucker didn't let himself be outdone and held his own with a satin collared navy blue suit, a white shirt, and a sans tie. The couple stole the show.
Donatella Versace admired the actress wearing her design, saying "Absolutely GORGEOUS! 🔥💚💥" while Lindsey Lohan was quick to hit the like button.
The Versace Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
Hudgens won't be the only one walking in Versace this period. In Milan, Donatella Versace recently released her "Ready-to-wear" Fall/Winter collection, which she refers to as Versace 2.0.
"This collection introduces Versace 2.0. It represents a next step and a move forward, not focusing on the singular but on multiplicity, progression, and diversity—exactly what I see valued by the new generation," she told Vogue.
The signature clothing for this year's release is, as usual, the corset that she uses to capture the fashion industry's growth since Generation Z and their outlook on life, which she finds impressive.
Upcoming Movies
After the successful release of the Netflix movie Tick, Tick, Boom!, and The Princess Switch 3, the actress is currently working on an animated series for Zack Synder's Army of the Dead called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is set to be released this year. Also, she recently launched a skincare brand, "Know Beauty", that encourages DNA testing to determine the most suitable products for its customers, with co-celebrity Madison Beer. In addition, she became the spokesperson for Fabletics' velour line, a sports brand. The actress sure has a lot on her hands.
Vanessa Hudgens And Selena Gomez Reunite
Not only did we get to see Hudgens look smashing, but we also got to see the Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez duo again on our screens. The two stars reunited backstage at the SAG awards and sent a shiver of childhood nostalgia down our spines. Remembering the duo as childhood stars in popular shows that were seen growing up reminded us of how far the movie industry has come. What was your favorite show?