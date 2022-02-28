Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Hudgens won't be the only one walking in Versace this period. In Milan, Donatella Versace recently released her "Ready-to-wear" Fall/Winter collection, which she refers to as Versace 2.0.

"This collection introduces Versace 2.0. It represents a next step and a move forward, not focusing on the singular but on multiplicity, progression, and diversity—exactly what I see valued by the new generation," she told Vogue.

The signature clothing for this year's release is, as usual, the corset that she uses to capture the fashion industry's growth since Generation Z and their outlook on life, which she finds impressive.