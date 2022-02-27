Kacey Musgraves Stuns Shirtless In Christian Siriano

Siriano is now dressing the highest-profile stars around. His A-Lister clientele includes the likes of singer Jennifer Lopez, actresses Kate Beckinsale and Zendaya, plus mogul Oprah Winfrey and pop sweetheart Ariana Grande. Kacey's stylist, meanwhile, has opened up on the angle she takes when outfitting her famous client.

"For the red carpet, we try not to do the same thing twice. I mean, we’ve done a ton of jumpsuits, so I will say that is something that’s universal — it’s old school, current, and flattering. But for her red carpet moments, they do have a lot of thought behind them," she told Teen Vogue.