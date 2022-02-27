Kacey Musgraves looked goddess-like in a bold and shirtless pantsuit as she hopped aboard the Christian Siriano bandwagon recently. The 33-year-old singer was featured on designer Sirian's Instagram recently, opting out of a red carpet gown, instead, taking a leaf out of reality star Khloe Kardashian's book - she went androgynous and pantsuit, stunning fans with the classy finish. Musgraves might be saddened with the current cancelation of her Toronto tour, but nobody was complaining in this snap. Check it out below.
Kacey Musgraves Stuns Shirtless In Christian Siriano
Stuns In Christian Siriano Look
Scroll for the photo. It showed Kacey posing indoors and backed by a walled mirror. The brunette was looking fierce and jazzy, wearing a flared and uber-long pair of silver glittery pants, ones she paired with a fitted and traditional blazer in the same fabrics. Rocking bangs, Musgraves accentuated her cleavage via a shirtless finish, also donning a discreet and classy necklace. She sent out a plump pout, plus direct eye contact.
See More Photos Below
Siriano is now dressing the highest-profile stars around. His A-Lister clientele includes the likes of singer Jennifer Lopez, actresses Kate Beckinsale and Zendaya, plus mogul Oprah Winfrey and pop sweetheart Ariana Grande. Kacey's stylist, meanwhile, has opened up on the angle she takes when outfitting her famous client.
"For the red carpet, we try not to do the same thing twice. I mean, we’ve done a ton of jumpsuits, so I will say that is something that’s universal — it’s old school, current, and flattering. But for her red carpet moments, they do have a lot of thought behind them," she told Teen Vogue.
Not Too OTT
Of the "Happy & Sad" singer, Cloud added: "We never want something to feel too costume-y though — that is the one thing. So vintage, where it is still great quality, where whether you wore it back then or wore it today, it still holds up."
Knows Her Brands
Despite the country vibes, Kacey has been upping her style game, overall. She's been spotted in Kylie Jenner-adored Moncler skiwear, plus Kardashian-adored Off-White - the brand's founder Virgil Abloh sadly passed away this year. Musgraves is also a fan of Christian Louboutin's red-soled heels.
#Versace
Name-dropping another iconic brand as she spoke to Teen Vogue, Cloud continued: "The Versace that she wore to the CMAs was such an iconic black suit. I loved how we did the reveal of taking the jacket off, and then you saw the blouse that was underneath that looked sheer, but was covered at the pockets."