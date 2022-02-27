NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. With their current performance, it's crystal clear that the Knicks don't have what it takes to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 25-35 record.

If they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Knicks should continue to find ways to improve their roster around RJ Barrett next summer.