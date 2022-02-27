NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Julius Randle

Getty | Sean Gardner

JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. With their current performance, it's crystal clear that the Knicks don't have what it takes to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 25-35 record.

If they are serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Knicks should continue to find ways to improve their roster around RJ Barrett next summer.

Zion Williamson To New York Knicks

Getty | Sean Gardner

The season is yet to come to an end, but the Knicks are already being linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trading block next summer. These include Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. If the relationship between Williamson and the Pelicans continues to worsen in the 2022 NBA offseason, an NBA executive who spoke to NBA Analysis Network believes that the young power forward could end up being traded to the Knicks.

“Look, I could see a scenario where Zion (Williamson) sticks it out with New Orleans. However, I also know that he loves the idea of playing in New York. If the Knicks play their cards right, I think he winds up in Madison Square Garden.”

Proposed Knicks-Pelicans Trade

Getty | Sean Gardner

Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Knicks would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster trade if Williamson and the Pelicans decide to part ways next summer. With Barrett likely untouchable in any type of trade, Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun suggests that the Knicks could offer the Pelicans a trade package centered on Julius Randle.

"New York probably would like to keep R.J. Barrett so it can pair him with Williamson. That being said, Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes should all be fair game."

In addition to Randle, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes, the Knicks would also need to give up future draft assets to convince the Pelicans to send Williamson to New York.

Zion Williamson Reunites With RJ Barrett In Big Apple

Getty | Patrick Smith

Though it would cost them other precious trade assets, swapping Randle for Williamson would be a no-brainer for the Knicks. The proposed blockbuster trade would enable them to reunite Barrett and Williamson in New York. With the year that they spent together playing for the Duke Blue Devils, building chemistry should no longer be an issue between Barrett and Williamson.

Williamson would give the Knicks another young star who, when 100 percent healthy, can be a dominant force on both ends of the floor. In his sophomore year, the 21-year-old power forward averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.

Why The Pelicans Would Make The Trade

Getty | Jim McIsaac

The suggested trade with the Knicks would make a lot of sense for the Pelicans, especially if they can confirm that Williamson has already lost his interest in being the face of the franchise. Instead of keeping a disgruntled star on their roster, the proposed deal would allow them to turn him into a veteran All-Star in Randle and three young and promising talents that they could develop in Toppin, Quickley, and Grimes.

Randle's ceiling may not be as high as Williamson but if he could mesh well with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, and Herb Jones, the Pelicans would have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the Western Conference next season.

