"Posing for my pics like …. 😈😈😈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😂😂😘🙃😘 !!!!! Hey … I like my new leopard print dress 🐆 and this is my favorite @GwenStefani song 🎵 … put them together what do you get … bibbidi bobbidi boo 👻 !!!!!! Pssss I know my captions are nerdy and lame 😒😂🤓 !!!!," Britney captioned the post above.

In the short clip, Britney is dressed in a revealing leopard print lingerie, which she styled with black fingerless gloves and a pair of black pumps.

Teasing her fans, Spears went into flirt mode and did some seductive boudoir posing while sprawled on the couch and the bed. She used Gwen Stefani's Underneath It All song, a fitting choice for the occasion.