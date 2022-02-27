Paris Hilton In Bikini Washes Car

Scroll for the video. The Simple Life alumni, blonde bombshell crouched down by a car, this before fans hit play. She was seen getting down to work in a sultry and very 2000s video, kicking up her leg while in high heels and crawling across the floor while holding a tasty-looking sandwich.

Paris showcased her figure in a swimsuit to start with, quickly switching to a two-piece bikini as she played around with a hose and scrubbed up a black vehicle. "That's hot" closed the footage as the star clocked over 440,000 views in under 24 hours—more after the video.