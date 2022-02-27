Paris Hilton knows how to turn heads. The reality star and socialite has been busy throwing it back on Instagram as she posts footage of herself from back in the day. The 41-year-old has just shared an update shouting out a little sex appeal and showing herself washing a car while rocking a bikini. Paris, fresh from celebrating her birthday and her 2021 marriage to husband Carter Reum, updated just ahead of the weekend to repost her now-iconic Carl's Jr. commercial, one coming heavy on the skin and seemingly not forgotten.
Paris Hilton In Bikini Washes Car
Carl's Jr. Commercial
Scroll for the video. The Simple Life alumni, blonde bombshell crouched down by a car, this before fans hit play. She was seen getting down to work in a sultry and very 2000s video, kicking up her leg while in high heels and crawling across the floor while holding a tasty-looking sandwich.
Paris showcased her figure in a swimsuit to start with, quickly switching to a two-piece bikini as she played around with a hose and scrubbed up a black vehicle. "That's hot" closed the footage as the star clocked over 440,000 views in under 24 hours—more after the video.
See More Photos Below
Taking to her caption, the bestie to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian wrote: "#FlashbackFriday to my #iconic @CarlsJr Super Bowl commercial 🔥🍔👸🏼🔥Hear me re-live what really went down while filming on my podpost link in bio! @ThisIsParisPodcast 🥵#ThatsHot #SpicyParis #FBF." And yes, there was a mention of the blonde's new podcast.
Not Always Bikinis
Designer-lover Paris has been dressing up on social media as she embraces a new image of classy shift dresses and court shoes - the bandanas and halterneck tops of the 2000s are done and dusted. Posing in a chic and collared blue dress this year, Hilton wrote:
"As Audrey Hepburn once said, "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." ✨💖✨ What makes you feel beautiful? #LovesIt 💕 #SelfLove 🥰."
Birthday Vibes
Paris has also been celebrating her recent birthday on Instagram, posting a tasty cake snap while chilling at a table, plus a mash-up video. She told fans: "Thank you @PammyHilton for making me this amazing birthday present 🥰 So many amazing memories & I Love your remake of #StarsAreBlind 🤩 You have such a beautiful sultry voice. ✨🎤👸🏼✨ Love and miss you sis🤗."
Paris' throwback quickly received fire emojis from Megan Thee Stallion and mom Kathy Hilton.