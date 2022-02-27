Leigh-Anne Pinnock In Bikini Shows Off Abs

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is sharing more snaps from her extended Jamaican getaway and flaunting her bikini body in the process. Taking to Instagram to post a splendid seascape, the British singer, who is of Barbadian and Jamaican descent, posed out on a pier with a gorgeous beach at her back, but her toned figure was the view.

Check it out below!

Tropical Vibe

The 30-year-old, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, gave off tropical vibes in a mismatched two-piece with a green top sporting the print of the Jamaican flag. Pairing the string number with black side-tie bottoms that highlighted her slender hips, the mother-of-two flaunted her rock-hard abs and flat tummy, banking on the scooped waistline and high-cut design to show off her fit physique.

The brunette beauty draped a subtle green pendant over her decolletage, perfectly framed by thin straps going around her neck. She wore a black bracelet and little else in addition, going sans makeup in the sunkissed snap.

Natural Beauty

Captured close to the water with a playful breeze ruffling her hair, Pinnock brushed her unruly curls behind her ear as she peered into the distance with a captivated gaze. Ditching her shoes, she had her feet coated in sand, suggesting a barefoot walk on the beach before stopping to pose for the shot. The tranquil sea stretched behind her, with a white shore, a verdant hill, and a large touristic complex visible in the distance.

The offering came after Pinnock shared a romantic snap with her fiance, soccer star Andre Gray, on what appeared to be the same pier.

Scroll to take a look!

Family Time

Putting her thonged backside on show as she walked with her man on the pier, the Boxing Day star also included a picture of them holding their twins. Both babies wore oversized mesh tank tops in the colors of the Jamaican flag and had their backs to the camera, as the couple has been adamant about not showing the little ones' faces on social media.

Also in the slideshow, a solo snap saw Pinnock rocking a yellow bandeau bikini from her own brand, In A Seashell, while chilling on a balcony with palm trees in the backdrop. Scroll through the embed below to see it!

Her Own Swimwear Line

Landing in Jamaica in late January, the singer celebrated the beginning of her vacation on Instagram with a shout-out to her swimwear brand. Posting two different looks over three photos, she showcased a similar halterneck top and side-tie thong design in yellow and black.

"Finally Made it Home," she wrote in the caption, trailed by a black, yellow, and green heart in a tribute to Jamaica.

Launched in 2019, her swimwear label, which Pinnock co-founded with her friend-of-15-years and closest gal pal Gabrielle Urquhar, is all about inclusivity and body positivity, with a mantra stating "any body is a beach body."

"We all worry about being beach body-ready. It’s one of those really annoying things worrying about having the perfect bod," Pinnock told Glamour.

"But really what is the perfect body? That is what our brand is about, anyone can wear it, feel good in it and so you should! I want this message to be, absolutely love yourself and feel yourself."

