Leigh-Anne Pinnock In Bikini Shows Off Abs

Landing in Jamaica in late January, the singer celebrated the beginning of her vacation on Instagram with a shout-out to her swimwear brand. Posting two different looks over three photos, she showcased a similar halterneck top and side-tie thong design in yellow and black.
"Finally Made it Home," she wrote in the caption, trailed by a black, yellow, and green heart in a tribute to Jamaica.
Launched in 2019, her swimwear label, which Pinnock co-founded with her friend-of-15-years and closest gal pal Gabrielle Urquhar, is all about inclusivity and body positivity, with a mantra stating "any body is a beach body."
"We all worry about being beach body-ready. It’s one of those really annoying things worrying about having the perfect bod," Pinnock told Glamour.
"But really what is the perfect body? That is what our brand is about, anyone can wear it, feel good in it and so you should! I want this message to be, absolutely love yourself and feel yourself."