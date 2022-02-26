Nikki Bella looked impressive in a plunging bathing suit as she enjoyed the weekend from a swimming pool. The WWE face and social media favorite delighted her 10.2 million Instagram followers with a double-whammy of swimwear action last year, making it a Hot Girl Summer for 2021 and big-time flaunting her famous figure. The sexy snaps showed the brunette with wet hair and going glam - unsurprisingly, likes came in fast. Ahead, see the photos, plus Nikki's best.
Nikki Bella In Swimsuit Enjoying The Weekend
Stuns In Pool Swimwear Photos
Scroll for the snaps. They showed the 38-year-old in her element as she posed with her hands to the head, looking goddess-like from pool waters. The San Diego, CA native, wore a silver-gray and crushed velvet bathing suit with a plunging neckline - while the abs weren't on display, the cleavage was as the pro wrestler soaked up a little weekend energy.
Taking to her caption, Nikki wrote: "Summer vibes." Meanwhile, the captioned the next shot: "Totally getting into my vibes for @bottlerocknapa weekend 🥂🎸🤘🏼✨🦄" - this photo is now approaching 100,000 likes.
See More Photos Below
Nikki has since made headlines for enjoying a swimsuit-clad pool party with sister Brie - she sipped chilled white wine while showcasing her swimsuit body, also reminding fans that she's got an appetite as footage showed a platter of tortilla chip nibbles. The Hall of Famer has also been turning heads with her looks - earlier this month, while shouting out luxury label Fendi, the star posed in statement pants and boots look as she toted a bag from the high-end designer.
Taking Care Of Herself
Nikki has been opening up on one of the pandemic's hottest topics - it's all about self-care these days. Speaking to She Knows, the TV star stated: "Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical, I feel like mentally, when I'm taken care of, my outsides just look amazing." She added: "I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down," continuing: "so why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don't have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don't want to be in?"
Being The Best Mom Ever
Touching on her motherhood - Nikki welcomed baby Matteo in 2020 - she added:
"I was more fortunate because I had an excuse, becoming a new mom and figuring out that life. So people were very understanding when I was simplifying everything and not always being a part of the hustle — it was like my hustle kind of changed in a way that I knew I wanted to be the best mom ever."