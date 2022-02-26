Nikki has been opening up on one of the pandemic's hottest topics - it's all about self-care these days. Speaking to She Knows, the TV star stated: "Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical, I feel like mentally, when I'm taken care of, my outsides just look amazing." She added: "I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down," continuing: "so why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don't have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don't want to be in?"