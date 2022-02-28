Olympian Serena Williams Displays Toned Thighs In Pink Bodysuit

It would be almost impossible to talk about fitness without mentioning Serena Williams, one of the greatest of all time in the history of tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is known for her amazing on-the-court talent. Also, she has a gorgeously stunning body that is the envy of many. On a regular basis, Serena drops photos of her flaunting different parts of her toned body.

Her fans cannot seem to get enough of her body nor have they stopped wondering how she maintains her impressive figure.

Get to know how Serena maintains her perfect body build below.