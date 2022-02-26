Penelope Cruz Walks The Red Carpet In Graphic Print Chanel Maxi Dress

Penelope's black and white entrance was a vision to behold as her maxi dress commanded attention on the carpet. The floral Chanel print dress had so much going, yet it wasn't overwhelming. First, the schoolgirl flap in plain black stood out, accentuating her long neck devoid of any necklace. Then, the flared sleeves covered her slender arms, barring any need for a piece of hand jewelry. So, the only accessories she wore were dropping chandelier earrings and a black clutch purse. The graphic prints on her dress consisted of the fashion house's name - CHANEL.