Olympian Kristen Santos Flaunts Toned Legs Doing Lunges

Before the devastating crash that ended her Olympic medal dreams, Kristen put in so much work at the gym. The short-track speed skater worked out her legs in an intense weighted lunges routine. She used a KT Tape for support as she leaned one leg on her workout bench while pulsing down on the other knee. A mere look at Kristen's small frame wouldn't betray the immense strength the speed skater wields.

You can see her muscles contract and relax from her tiny sports shorts and loose-fitted tee-shirt. Kristen appears to be a stickler for rules as she observes Covid-19 protocol and does her set in a grey nose mask.