Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist In Good American

Khloe Kardashian is not letting up with her fashion brand GOOD American as she keeps dropping back-to-back capsule collections. Only two weeks ago, the fashion influencer and reality TV star released a bodysuit and swimsuit collection named GOOD SCUBA and GOOD SWIM, respectively.

The white bodysuit snatches her body perfectly while the GOOD Denim boyfriend T-shirt highlights her toned arms and thighs.

According to the GOOD American mantra,

"You have a Good Body. Know it, love it, flaunt it. @khloekardashian in the Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit and the Boyfriend Shirt."