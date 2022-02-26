Jessica Alba In Sports Bra Flaunts Toned Abs

Jessica Alba is best described as a successful American actress and businesswoman. She rose to fame at 19 after featuring as the lead actress in a TV series Dark Angel. Since then, Jessica has starred in many popular movies including Dark Angel, Fantastic Four, Honey, Mechanic Resurrection, Machete, Sin City, and many more.

Besides acting, the 40-year-old actress is a fitness enthusiast and does all it takes to keep her body in perfect shape.

She usually takes to her Instagram page to post pictures of her toned body while working out or simply enjoying herself.

Read on to see more of Jessica's toned body and find out how she keeps fit.