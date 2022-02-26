'I Can Still Shoot!': Stephen Curry's Best Mic’d Up Moments During The All-Star Game

Besides being the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry has made a name for himself for being one of basketball's biggest entertainers.

His laid-back personality is only topped by his skills, and there's no wonder why they call him the 'Baby-faced Assassin'.

Despite his fame, wealth, and fortune; he's still just one guy having the time of his life on the court, sharing a couple of laughs and goofing around every now and then, as you can see on this hilarious mic'd up tape from the All-Star Game: