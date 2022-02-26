'Damn, He Really Ain’t Coming Back': Damian Lillard Gets Candid About CJ McCollum

It's the end of an era for the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of sharing the backcourt, Damian Lillard will have to play against his lifelong friend and partner CJ McCollum.

The Blazers kicked off their roster overhaul by letting go of Robert Covington and Norman Powell and put the cherry on top of the sundae by sending McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

For years, insiders around the league speculated about this possibility, as it seemed like they had already peaked. But not even Lillard was ready for this to happen.