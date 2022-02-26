'Damn, He Really Ain’t Coming Back': Damian Lillard Gets Candid About CJ McCollum

Getty | Abbie Parr

Sports
Ernesto Cova

It's the end of an era for the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of sharing the backcourt, Damian Lillard will have to play against his lifelong friend and partner CJ McCollum.

The Blazers kicked off their roster overhaul by letting go of Robert Covington and Norman Powell and put the cherry on top of the sundae by sending McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

For years, insiders around the league speculated about this possibility, as it seemed like they had already peaked. But not even Lillard was ready for this to happen.

It Was Tough To See McCollum Go

Getty | Steph Chambers

When asked about it, the All-Star guard claimed that it was quite a tough pill to swallow. He always knew it was a possibility but seeing it come to fruition was a completely different story:

“That ---- was tough to deal with, bruh, I ain’t gonna lie," Lillard said on The Draymond Green Show. "You know when you know something could be coming and you know that it’s a possibility, but when it happens it’s different, like damn! And I’ve kinda been stuck in that space the whole time."

He's Been Watching Him In New Orleans

Getty | Jonathan Bachman

At least, it seems like the Pelicans have gained a new fan from the distance, as Lillard admitted that he's been keeping tabs on his friend on every single game he's played since leaving Rip City:

“Like I’ve been watching every game in New Orleans like damn, he really ain’t coming back," Lillard added. "It’s over. That’s kind of where I’ve been at. I still kinda haven’t even really moved past it because I ain’t have to play. The end of an era, bruh.”

Lillard Says CJ Was His Friend

Giphy | NBA

Lillard is a well-known leader and developed a strong rapport with all of the teammates that are now gone. Now, he'll have to get over his emotions and just focus on what's to come in the future:

"All of these guys are my friends, especially CJ," Lillard claimed. "I’ve been playing with CJ for nine years and we spent a lot of time around each other, with each other—you know, in the summer, on vacation, dinner, whatever; we train together, we’ve done everything together. Sat next to each other our whole career on every flight. You know, that’s the toughest one for me to deal with."

Cruel as it may sound, that's just how things go down in the sports business.

