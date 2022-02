Now that we've got Tom Brady's retirement out of the way, Aaron Rodgers' future is the biggest story in the NFL offseason.

Everybody's speculating about the Green Bay Packers' star's next move, whether he'll retire, force a trade or stay at Lambeau Field for at least another season.

No one, not even him, seems to know for sure what's his next step going to be, and that includes his good-old friend Erin Andrews.