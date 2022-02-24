Bella Hadid Opens Fendi's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Runway Show

Fendi's Fall/Winter Collection for 2022 is here, and the runway had a surprise guest - 25-year-old Bella Hadid. Bella led a runway of 52 earth-toned looks reminiscent of divine femininity and resilience, which the models portrayed with their straight faces. The model opened the Milan Fashion Week show in a sheer dress accessorized with gloves, a purse, and a fur jacket.

Bella's sheer dress had a red hemline and two long frills on the front, while she wore block-heeled sandal pumps and clear glasses to complement her sleek wet black hair. Underneath her see-through casual wear, the model had a frilly nude bikini which she exposed in a BTS on her Instagram page.