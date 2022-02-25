'The Courtship' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Entertainment
The Courtship is an upcoming NBC reality show set to be released soon. The series was to be called Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance and is reminiscent of the famous Netflix series, Bridgerton. Thus, Bridgerton lovers and enthusiasts may have another exciting show to look forward to.  

What Is 'The Courtship'?

NBC's new dating show is about a young girl on a journey to find love in a Regency-era England setting. It features romance, carriage rides, and ballroom dancing, just like Bridgerton

The show is hosted by Rick Edwards, who introduces the 16 eligible bachelors who will compete to win the heart of Nicole Remy, the main character. 

Some of the bachelors in competition to win Nicole's heart include Lewis Echavarria from Miami, Florida; Jaquan Holland from Los Angeles; Daniel "Dan" Hunter from Los Angeles; Derek Kesseler from Vancouver, British Columbia; Danny Kim from Seoul, South Korea; Alex "Achilles" King from San Diego. 

When Is The Release Date Of 'The Courtship'?

The reality television series will premiere on NBC on March 6. It was previously going to premiere on Peacock before the change. However, it will still stream on Peacock the next day. The trailer was released over a week ago and is available to watch on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Courtship'?

The Courtship features the heroine, Nicole Remy, a young 25-year old girl who is on a journey to find love. She was introduced to a group of 16 suitors who vie win her heart.

The sixteen suitors are mostly from the US, including New York, New Jersey, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Diego, West Hollywood, Hampton, Miami Defiance, in addition to three others from Vancouver (Canada), Kent (England), and Seoul (South Korea).

What Is 'The Courtship'?

The Courtship is a Regency-era dating show about the heroine, Nicole Remy. Nicole is a young woman who is tired of the modern-day kind of dating and decided to do it the old way. 

Nicole was transported to the Regency-era England setting where she was introduced to 16 eligible suitors with the quest to woo and win her heart and that of her court in the old way. Thus they use handwritten letters, carriage rides, fencing, and ballroom dancing. 

Nicole's court comprises her parents, Claude and Claire, her sister Danie, and her best friend, Tessa. 

The show is sure to get the attention of all lovers of the popular Netflix series, Bridgerton with its "Lady Whistledown-like gossips," beautiful ball dresses, and scandalous romance.

