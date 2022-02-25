'The Courtship' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

NBC's new dating show is about a young girl on a journey to find love in a Regency-era England setting. It features romance, carriage rides, and ballroom dancing, just like Bridgerton.

The show is hosted by Rick Edwards, who introduces the 16 eligible bachelors who will compete to win the heart of Nicole Remy, the main character.

Some of the bachelors in competition to win Nicole's heart include Lewis Echavarria from Miami, Florida; Jaquan Holland from Los Angeles; Daniel "Dan" Hunter from Los Angeles; Derek Kesseler from Vancouver, British Columbia; Danny Kim from Seoul, South Korea; Alex "Achilles" King from San Diego.