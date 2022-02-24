Chanel West Coast Needs Opinion In Gucci With Abs Out

Born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, the "Alcoholic" singer has fashion literally tied to her name. As she told Fashionista, she ended up being called "Chanel" because that was her mom's favorite perfume.
It's no surprise then that she's passionate about fashion and style, with the artist gladly discussing her favorite brands in interviews. "I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands," shared West Coast, who raps about Balenciaga and Givenchy on her America's Sweetheart album.
The MTV face even wrote a song about legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, explaining the inspiration behind it. "It’s kind of like the opposite of what Kreayshawn did with 'Gucci Gucci,' which is kind of like dissing brands," she said. "It’s paying homage to all of the big brands and to Karl and to fashion."