'The Weekend Away' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The storyline and perspective with which the mystery film is portrayed revolve around two friends, Beth and Kate, who are going through a major transition in their personal lives. These include career trajectory, marriage, and motherhood. The ladies decided to go on a girls' trip to Croatia to get away from all the drama in their lives. However, the trip immediately turns into horror when Beth wakes up from a night of heavy drinking to see that Kate is missing. The plot thickens when the police are involved, and all accusing fingers point at Beth. While she tries to prove her innocence, Beth uncovers secrets that lead to more puzzles than solutions.