Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini For Scenic Ice Bath

Olympian Kelly Sildaru seemed to have found the perfect R&R spot for athletes who want an idyllic ice bath.

The freestyle skier shared a gorgeous bikini pic on Instagram, where she is treating her tired muscles on an icy water dip. Kelly's long legs and toned abs were out on display, while a scenic view can be seen in the background.

Scroll down to see the breathtaking photo.

Scenic Ice Bath

Ice baths and cold water immersion are popular among athletes because it soothes tired muscles and inflammation. But, while most athletes do their cold water therapy in a bathtub, Kelly prefers to do it in a flowing river in the Swiss Alps.

Sporting a Roxy cropped top paired with a pink bikini, Kelly submerged half of her body in the rocky river at the Saas-Fee resort in Switzerland.

"ice bath for good recovery🧊," she captioned her post.

Followers didn't only admire her beauty, they also praised her ability to withstand the cold water.

"Godness, I think the water is to cold for me 😂😂 you're beautiful Kelly," one fan wrote down.

"I know it from my own experience dipping into same Alpine rivers in Switzerland that these are very cold 😆 ☃️," another one said.

The Cold Doesn't Bother Her

The Estonian beauty admits that the cold doesn't bother her too much. Aside from spending so a lot of time on the snow, ice baths are a regular thing for the professional skier. In fact, she has perfected the smoldering pose while dipped in cold water.

"Me trying to look cute when the water is ice cold🧊," Kelly captioned the photo above.

Sporting a brown bikini while half-submerged on icy cool waters, Kelly still looked serene and beautiful in the pictures.

Knee Problems

Sildaru suffered from a knee injury back in 2017, which forced her to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Last year, she hurt her knee again and also injured a thumb after a fall during training.

"I did not have too many competition starts this season, but the time spent on mountains confirmed that fundamental changes made recently have justified themselves. I am eagerly awaiting the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which we will work toward every day," she said in an interview.

Olympic Bronze

Well, all her hard work and ice baths paid off because she nabbed a bronze medal in the women's slopestyle category in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I can't explain how happy I am right now. It's been such a great experience. Walking away with a bronze, it's just amazing," Kelly said in a statement.

The athlete was given a hero's welcome in Estonia, as she brought home the country's first Olympic medal since 2010.

