Christina Milian In Leather Leotard Is 'Just Getting Started'

Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

She's got her own TV series in the works, and she's not slowing down. In fact, Christina Milian is "just getting started," as she told fans earlier this week while teasing a glitzy magazine photoshoot on Instagram. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and songwriter, who kicked off her own talk show last year, Eat the Book, is cooking up something grand, and what better way to break the news than through high fashion?

Putting on a little fashion show for her 6.9 million followers, the Christmas Cupid star had a big announcement to make, but her curves were doing all the talking.

Check it out below!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Nets' Kyrie Irving Could Be Cleared To Play Home Games Pretty Soon

Paris Hilton Is All Giggles While Surrounded With Pigs

Kim Kardashian Shares Teenage Photo In Tribute To Dad

'I Did A Lot Of Chasing Around Trying To Get Him Back': Joel Embiid Discusses Ben Simmons

Zoe Kravitz Embodies Catwoman In Paris

Bad Girl Attitude

Shutterstock | 673594

Sharing a BTS clip from the shoot, Milian started off with a little selfie video packed with bad girl attitude. Serving up Catwoman vibes in a black leather leotard and a slicked-back, high ponytail, she kicked things up a notch with a digital claw scratching away at her chest.

More footage showed her delivering fierce poses for the photographer while backed by a white wall that gave prominence to her attire. She paired the long-sleeve one-piece with sky-high Gladiator platforms that reached her thighs, dropping it low and showing off her toned legs.

Adding chic to the turtleneck bodysuit with a pearl necklace and massive hoop earrings, she draped over a sleeveless kimono in eye-catching black-and-white polka dots. The sheer number had a dramatic feathery top, infusing flair into the look.

From there on out, the outfits got even more extravagant, with Millan flawlessly pulling off a variety of styles that had bold colors and high hair as a common denominator.

Scroll to take a look!

Entertainment

Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Curves in Thong Bikini

By Melissa Iscan

Bold & Extravagant

Shutterstock | 842245

Turning up the edginess with a leather harness worn over a see-through bodysuit, Milian posed on the floor wrapped in a yellow fur coat with black accents. Sheer printed tights completed the look, with classy stilettos adding extra sophistication. Rocking an elegant topknot, she flashed a glimpse of her leather garter belt, showing off the strap highlighting her thigh.

The Resort to Love star then decked herself in vibrant tulle, sporting a layered hot-pink dress covered in voluminous ruffles. The look came with matching heels and a sleek leotard, with only a single sleeve showing beneath the one-shoulder dress. Snapped in a Moroccan-inspired set, she spread her legs on a staircase, pulling up the ample skirt and flaunting her chiseled pins.

Keep going for the post!

Aly Raisman In Bikini Nuzzles Volleyball

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Takes A Dip In Waterfall

Denim Chic

Shutterstock | 842284

For her final look, Milian delivered denim chic in a trendy jacket with fuzzy, fur sleeves. Going monochrome in pastel and electric blue, she perched atop a matching set of Mary Jane platforms and bared her legs in flared shorts. This time around, she posed beneath an archway, kicking up a heel and putting her fit figure on display.

"Honey, I’m just getting started..," the star captioned the reel, giving props to her glam team and announcing her upcoming collaboration with fashion photographer EA.

Big Things Coming

Shutterstock | 564025

The sassy share garnered an outpour of love and support from friends and fans, with plenty of celebrities lavishing praise on Milian in the comments.

"So gorg my love 😍," wrote WAGS alum Olivia Pierson, while Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Anderson told her she looked "beautiful."

"Apply that pressure sis !!!!" chimed in Rocsi Diaz.

"Yassssss WE’RE READY!!!!" said celebrity MUA Angel Merino.

More BTS footage was shared by Milian's stylist, Eric Burns, revealing extra details about the jaw-dropping ensembles. Watch it below.

Aside from her foray into modeling, Milian also had big things coming on the acting front. The star secured her own TV series titled What Happens at Home, which is set to chronicle her life during lockdown.

Read Next

Must Read

Dua Lipa In Bikini Stuns Miami Crowd

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Makes Big Announcement

Hailey Bieber Offers Rear View In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Shares Her 'Mental State'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.