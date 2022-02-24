Christina Milian In Leather Leotard Is 'Just Getting Started'

She's got her own TV series in the works, and she's not slowing down. In fact, Christina Milian is "just getting started," as she told fans earlier this week while teasing a glitzy magazine photoshoot on Instagram. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and songwriter, who kicked off her own talk show last year, Eat the Book, is cooking up something grand, and what better way to break the news than through high fashion?

Putting on a little fashion show for her 6.9 million followers, the Christmas Cupid star had a big announcement to make, but her curves were doing all the talking.

Check it out below!