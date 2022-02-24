Sydney Sweeney Impressively Throws A Punch

Euphoria is an explicit teen show that reflects the life of students from various perspectives, as you would find in a typical high school. It televises the lives of teenage students struggling with finding their identities amidst the love, drugs, and drama of high school. Cassie Howard is one of such teens, a student, and a cheerleader of East Highland High School portrayed by Sweeney.

The character, one of the protagonists in the movie, suffers from difficulties relating to relationships caused by rumors about her sex life with a fear of being alone, leading her to make the wrong decisions and choices. Although the show's last season left us with a cliffhanger, Howard is currently in an entanglement with Nate Jacobs, who is also an ex-boyfriend to Maddy Perez (Howard's ex-best friend.) Much drama, you think?

A glimpse of the women in Euphoria.