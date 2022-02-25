'Hustle' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

It looks like actor and comedian, Adam Sandler, is taking his chances with another dramatic role in the new teaser trailer for Hustle. This time, Sandler plays a sports agent that discovers a basketball star while in the rough on the streets of Madrid for the upcoming Netflix original.

Jeremiah Zagar, who received several awards and nominations for his 2018 film We the Animals, directed the film. Taylor Materne (NBA 2K20, Dominoes) and Oscar-nominee Will Fetters (A Star is Born, The Best of Me) are behind the script.

Sandler, Spencer Beighley, Barry Bernardi, Jamal Henderson, and Jon Silk are executive producers of the film, while Lebron James, Joe Roth, Zack Roth, and Maverick Carter are the producers.

The film will be a collaboration between production companies Happy Madison Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and The SpringHill Company.