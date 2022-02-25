'Hustle' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Adam Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who finds a prospect worthy of the NBA in this LeBron James-produced flick.

All About 'The Hustle'

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

It looks like actor and comedian, Adam Sandler, is taking his chances with another dramatic role in the new teaser trailer for Hustle. This time, Sandler plays a sports agent that discovers a basketball star while in the rough on the streets of Madrid for the upcoming Netflix original.

Jeremiah Zagar, who received several awards and nominations for his 2018 film We the Animals, directed the film. Taylor Materne (NBA 2K20, Dominoes) and Oscar-nominee Will Fetters (A Star is Born, The Best of Me) are behind the script.

Sandler, Spencer Beighley, Barry Bernardi, Jamal Henderson, and Jon Silk are executive producers of the film, while Lebron James, Joe Roth, Zack Roth, and Maverick Carter are the producers.

The film will be a collaboration between production companies Happy Madison Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and The SpringHill Company.

When Is the Release Date Of 'Hustle'?

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Hustle is set to start streaming on Netflix on June 10, 2022, and will be available on the Netflix app and at Netflix.com.

Sandler's relationship with Netflix dates back to 2014, when the actor-comedian signed a four-movie deal with the streamer, according to Variety.

The four-movie deal yielded several films, including The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). Sandler eventually extended his deal, with several new films including The Week Of, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween, as well 100% Fresh, his 2018 musical comedy special.

The movie trailer was released on February 18, watch it below.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Hustle'?

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Along with Sandler as one of the leads, Hustle includes a star-studded cast with Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, and Robert Duvall.

Juancho Hernangómez, who is a Spanish-born NBA player for Utah Jazz, will be making his acting debut by co-starring with Sandler.

What Is 'Hustle'?

Getty | Ronald Cortes

The movie tells the story of a former basketball scout Stanley Beren (Sandler) that is down on his luck, who while abroad, discovers once-in-a-lifetime star athlete Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez) -- with a similar rocky past -- on the streetball courts of Spain.

Without his team's approval, Beren decided to bring the diamond in the rough player back to the U.S. with him, hopefully giving them both one last shot to prove they are NBA-worthy.

"Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz, or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him," said Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement released by Netflix at the time. "They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."

