Elizabeth Hurley Hikes Roberto Cavalli Dress

The Royals actress stepped out with her model son, Damian, as her plus one. The cherry red dress with Wonder Woman-style harness hugged her curves and exposed ample cleavage from its plunging neckline. The openwork back displayed her toned back, and you can tell she takes back days at the gym seriously.

If we had banging bodies that didn't age for 13 years, too, we'd never buy new clothes. Besides, it's a Roberto Cavalli; it can never go out of style! She paired her outfit with a rectangular-cut silver clutch purse and let her brown hair down. Damian also looked dapper, accompanying his mother in a classic tailcoat and white vest.

"I finally left the house. I shopped from my closet and a @roberto_cavalli from 2009 fluttered its eyelashes at me."