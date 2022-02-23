Elizabeth Hurley Hikes Roberto Cavalli Dress

Shutterstock | 242987224

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, stepped out for the first time since her injury to attend a very special birthday party. The British actress decided to flex the ankles by attending Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday party/wedding anniversary. If there ever was a reason to leave the house, well, that was one. Instead of visiting a boutique and splurging on a new dress, Elizabeth joined the recycling trend by picking a classic Roberto Cavalli from her wardrobe.

The Latest

Mike Lindell Says Brad Raffensperger 'Needs To Be Put In Prison'

Republicans Blame Joe Biden For Russia-Ukraine Crisis

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis For Bradley Beal

'I'm Going To Break Your F*cking Face, Bro!': Jorge Masvidal Challenges Nate Diaz To A Fight

Ukraine Was Not Hillary Clinton's Top Donor, Fact Check Shows

Mother And Son

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

The Royals actress stepped out with her model son, Damian, as her plus one. The cherry red dress with Wonder Woman-style harness hugged her curves and exposed ample cleavage from its plunging neckline. The openwork back displayed her toned back, and you can tell she takes back days at the gym seriously.

If we had banging bodies that didn't age for 13 years, too, we'd never buy new clothes. Besides, it's a Roberto Cavalli; it can never go out of style! She paired her outfit with a rectangular-cut silver clutch purse and let her brown hair down. Damian also looked dapper, accompanying his mother in a classic tailcoat and white vest.

"I finally left the house. I shopped from my closet and a @roberto_cavalli from 2009 fluttered its eyelashes at me."

Health & Lifestyle

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt

By chisom

Compulsory House Confinement

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

Elizabeth had a freak incident that confined her to her home for most of the last holidays, including the first month of the year. She sprained her ankle during her final days filming the movie Christmas In The Caribbean. She had to use crutches for a long time and stay at home while others went out partying. Unfortunately, it wasn't one of those short-term sprains that a pack of ice and massage could fix.

"Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean - just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself."

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Yoga Serves Up Poolside Chic

Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

A Versace Christmas

The 56-year-old British actress didn't stay down for long as she made sure to dress up for Christmas even with her ankle injury. She wore an SS22 pink Versace metallic minidress like Bella and Gigi Hadid modeled last month. The cowl neck exposed her cleavage and the high-slit her thighs. She managed to strike a pose that had her 2.3 million fans doubting the existence of her ankle sprain.

Play Pretend

Because of her compulsory house arrest, Elizabeth entertained her followers with bikini and beach photos from her archives. It was also her way of escaping reality, but we hope this outing broke the stay-at-home jinx, and we'll see our favorite Queen back in fancy dresses more often.

Read Next

Must Read

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

Erin Andrews Admits She Hates 'Airplane Sniffers'

Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

Rebel Wilson Amazes In Cheerleader Outfit

Chanel West Coast Speaks About Her Music Inspiration

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.