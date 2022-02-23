Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Shares Her 'Mental State'

Ex-Olympian Nastia Liukin reveals that she's still mentally in her vacation home alongside a cute bikini picture. Years of gymnastics have been good to the 32-year-old, and we can tell by how well she's aged. The two-piece black and white graphic print hugged her curves tight, displaying her long-toned legs. Nastia added a fancy black mini-tote and Celine face cap though she's a tad unrecognizable because of her dark brown weave. It doesn't matter, though, because you can't miss that Gold medal-winning figure anywhere.

The Nastia Liukin Cup

It's Olympic season, and as an ex-competitor, Nastia contributed to the sport by sponsoring a competition for young girls - The Nastia Liukin Cup. She partnered with the USA Gymnastics team in 2010 (two years after her Gold Medal win at the Olympics) to host an elite game for upcoming female gymnasts.

In its 13 years, the Nastia Liukin cup has produced top contenders, including two-time winner Haleigh Bryant, the debut champion Lexie Priessman and Kiya Johnson. Nastia and the hosting team choose competitors from a series of invitationals to ensure full transparency and accessibility to everyone - no preferential treatment.

Special Tidbits From 'A Big Sister'

Shutterstock | 64736

Nastia announced the 2022 Nastia Liukin Cup competition date would start this weekend, Feb. 25, on her Instagram. In the spirit of sportsmanship and as a former competitor (a successful one at that), she offered a few nuggets to the ladies;

"Meet week for the #NastiaCup is here! I’m so excited to watch these incredible young women compete. A few tidbits of advice from someone who has been in your shoes:💓control the controllables.💓your personal best IS good enough.💓visual yourself having THE best routine and meet of your life. What steps do you have to take to get there?💓keep a positive thought… because a positive thought cannot be denied."

The Countdown

Giphy | Team USA

Nastia started her countdown last week as she couldn't contain her excitement for the 13th annual Nastia Likin Cup competition. She also revealed that the tickets to the event were up for sale on the website.

Of course, she looked good while making her announcement in a bubblegum pink mini-skirt suit and matching platform sandals. She's notable back to her natural blonde hair color, so no more incognito mode.

Never Growing Out OF The Barbie Stage

Nastia's been fiercely promoting this year's competition on her socials. She even shared a new reel today, showing off her Barbie pink closet and making sure to throw in a Nastia Liukin Cup-branded Varsity jacket somewhere in the middle. If you're one of her one million-plus followers, you have no excuse to say you didn't know about the event.

