Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Shares Her 'Mental State'

It's Olympic season, and as an ex-competitor, Nastia contributed to the sport by sponsoring a competition for young girls - The Nastia Liukin Cup. She partnered with the USA Gymnastics team in 2010 (two years after her Gold Medal win at the Olympics) to host an elite game for upcoming female gymnasts.

In its 13 years, the Nastia Liukin cup has produced top contenders, including two-time winner Haleigh Bryant, the debut champion Lexie Priessman and Kiya Johnson. Nastia and the hosting team choose competitors from a series of invitationals to ensure full transparency and accessibility to everyone - no preferential treatment.