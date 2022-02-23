Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Shares Her 'Mental State'

Ex-Olympian Nastia Liukin reveals that she's still mentally in her vacation home alongside a cute bikini picture. Years of gymnastics have been good to the 32-year-old, and we can tell by how well she's aged. The two-piece black and white graphic print hugged her curves tight, displaying her long-toned legs. Nastia added a fancy black mini-tote and Celine face cap though she's a tad unrecognizable because of her dark brown weave. It doesn't matter, though, because you can't miss that Gold medal-winning figure anywhere.