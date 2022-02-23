Chanel West Coast Joins The 'Pink Gang' In Louis Vuitton

The rapper, whose middle name is a luxury brand, also opened up about how she came to be born Chelsea Chanel Dudley. The daughter of a New York DJ and former adult film actress Jamie “Penny Porsche” Dudley, she owes her catchy name exclusively to her mom.

"It’s funny, my mom, when she got pregnant with me, she lived in New York, so my first name is Chelsea after where she lived -- she lived in Chelsea -- and my middle name is Chanel because that was her favorite perfume," she told Fashionista.

Surprisingly, the inspiration behind her popular stage name was pure happenstance: "Then West Coast, that added on kind of by accident. I was making my MySpace music page and every single Chanel was taken, so I was like, okay well I’m a West Coast artist, so I’ll just make it Chanel West Coast."