NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis For Bradley Beal

In a recent article, Albert Lee of SB Nation's Bullets Forever discussed a potential blockbuster deal that would send Davis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no interest in trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but with their inability to build a legitimate title contender around him, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before the All-Star shooting guard follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Washington.

If Beal ends up demanding a trade, trading him for Davis would make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if they want to remain a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.