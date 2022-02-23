The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are still struggling to consistently win games and failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. Before the 2022 NBA All-Star break, they have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record.
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis For Bradley Beal
The Latest
Lakers Could Use Anthony Davis As Main Trade Chip
As of now, most Lakers fans are more interested to know what the team is planning to do next summer than seeing the outcome of the ongoing season. As long as they have James on their roster, the Lakers will continue to believe that they are a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference, making it highly likely for them to major roster moves in the 2022 NBA season. However, to improve their roster around James, the Lakers may have to use Davis as their main trade chip.
Sports
Lindsey Jacobellis' Fall Ends Her Olympic Dreams, Again
Lindsey Jacobellis' Fall Ends Her Olympic Dreams, Again
Swapping Anthony Davis For Bradley Beal
In a recent article, Albert Lee of SB Nation's Bullets Forever discussed a potential blockbuster deal that would send Davis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no interest in trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but with their inability to build a legitimate title contender around him, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before the All-Star shooting guard follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Washington.
If Beal ends up demanding a trade, trading him for Davis would make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if they want to remain a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.
Bradley Beal's On-Court Impact On Lakers
Swapping Davis for Beal would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they are no longer confident that the LBJ-AD tandem could produce another NBA championship title in Los Angeles. By sending Davis to Washington, the Lakers would be receiving an immediate replacement for him as James' new superstar running mate next season. Beal would give the Lakers a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate threat from the three-point range.
This season, Beal is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. What makes Beal a more intriguing fit with the Lakers is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal teammate for a ball-dominant superstar like James.
Why The Proposed Deal Won't Work?
While both Beal and Davis have a realistic chance of being traded, Lee cited several reasons why the proposed Lakers-Wizards blockbuster trade may not happen next summer.
"I would not be opposed to a Beal trade. But I also don’t think that a Beal for AD deal trade will work in a one-for-one swap, practically speaking," Lee said. "Washington may have to give up draft capital for such a deal to work. After that, the Wizards will need to beef up their already depleted guard rotation. So unless they make a move for another guard that fits longer term, I don’t see it working."