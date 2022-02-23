If former WWE Wrestler C.J. Perry, a.k.a. Lana, looks familiar to you even though you're not a wrestling fan, you've probably seen her in one of your favorite movies. The 36-year-old actress has appeared in many films like Pitch Perfect alongside reputable actors like Bruce Willis. She announced to her 3.8 million Instagram followers that she'd appear in an upcoming Paramount+ film WifeLike as a character named Holly.
CJ Perry In Bathing Suit Makes Big Announcement
The Latest
A Sizzling Teaser
Lana knows how to work a teaser because the mini fashion show in her less than one-minute reel was breathtaking. She alternated between a sexy swimsuit to a mini leather coverall and black lace lingerie. Lana's orange one-piece was a high-rise lace-up back number that hugged her curves. She wore chandelier jewelry consisting of a silver necklace and dropping earrings. In one of the slides, she added a velvet coverall with a floral motif as she swayed her curly black hair left and right.
What We Know About 'WifeLike'
She wrote,
"Guess who the character “Holly” Is from the movie “WifeLike”?!? Coming this year to theaters & @paramountplus @paramountpics #paramountplus #paramount."
James Bird of From Water Above and Honeyglue would direct the upcoming Paramount+ film listed under the SciFi genre. Lana isn't the only big name starring in this SciFi movie as other co-stars like Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Doron Bell(Mighty Mighty Monsters), Agam Darshi(You Me Her), and more.
Acting Career
She told Digital Spy,
"I think the biggest misconception about WWE is, people don't realize that we are actors and we are storytellers. Yes, it's a professional sport but we are characters out there and that's what I actually love about my job in WWE."
When she first joined WWE, Lana was her now husband's manager with a thick Russian accent. Now, her character's evolution has taken her to a good guy who's overcoming bullies. She uses her acting talent in the wrestling ring and on the big screen. Now that her contract with WWE is expired, she's making her return to cinema and streaming services.
C.J. Perry's Wrestling Career
Lana always speaks fondly of her wrestling career, saying it's something she's always dreamed of doing. She called it a mix of athleticism and live-action because of the wrestlers' different characters to entertain the audience. She told Pop Culture,
"For me, it was the perfect merge of all the professional dancing and acting I had done and there's just nothing out there like it! It's live, it's wild and I love it!"