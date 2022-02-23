Olympian Nastia Liukin Flaunts Tight Abs With Big Announcement

Over the years, Liukin has talked openly about her workout routine, telling The Cut that it's "really important" for her to get a sweat going "as soon as I wake up because if I don’t do it then I feel like I’m not going to have a chance to do it."

The 2008 Olympic all-around champion typically works out up to five times a week, relying on barre classes, hot yoga, spinning classes, and boxing to maintain her gymnast figure.

"I always feel better when I get in a workout," she says, "even if it's 30 minutes or 20 minutes of something, every single day."

According to Today, one of the circuits she does every day involves a plank followed by a side plank and a Russian twist, which she recommends repeating three times for an effective ab workout.

Her typical fitness routine also involves lots of running -- her "most effective" way to "get in shape quickly," despite not being her favorite one. As for weight training, she sticks to "very light weights" of no more than "five to ten pounds."