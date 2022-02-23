Olympian Nastia Liukin Flaunts Tight Abs With Big Announcement

Nastia Liukin had some big news to share with her Instagram followers, putting her Olympic-gold abs on show in a joint post with celebrity personal trainer Kira Stokes. Teaming up with the fitness icon to announce the kick-off of the annual Nastia Cup on February 25, the 32-year-old former artistic gymnast and current NBC sportscaster got fans stoked with a special workout session that she and Stokes are hosting today at The Star in Frisco, Texas, but it was her sculpted figure that truly reeled in the crowd.

Take a look below!

Fit & Stylish

Sharing a photo of herself and Stokes in eye-catching activewear, Liukin flashed her toned midriff in a red sports bra with a white trim that highlighted her athletic physique. On her lower half, she wore matching leggings and tri-colored sports shoes in red, white, and blue.

Meanwhile, Stokes, who is the go-to personal trainer and group fitness coach of athletes and celebrities, numbering famous names such as Candace Cameron Bure, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham, and Norah O'Donnell among her clients, mirrored Liukin's look in a blue ensemble with the exact same shoes.

The ladies posed beneath an arch of flowers whose palette complemented their chic and comfy footwear, putting their respective ripped abs on display.

Public Workout Today!

Taking to her caption to spill the deets, Liukin, who has been hosting the Nastia Cup since 2010 when she was still in gymnastics, excitedly told fans: "GUESS WHAT?! Back by popular demand…. We are kicking off #NastiaCup week with another workout with my all time fav @kirastokesfit on FEBRUARY 23rd at 5:30pm at @thestarinfrisco!!!!!"

The Olympic Gold Medalist, who last year ran the event in her hometown of Dallas, added: "Last time you guys sold this thing out soooo fast I didn’t even get a chance to post about it lol."

Based on the fan reactions, Liukin should be expecting a similar turnout this year, with numerous people reaching out in the comments to tell her they're honoring the invite. And, judging from her follow-up posts, the gymnast is welcoming everyone with open arms at the Ford Center.

Staying In Shape

While she may have retired from competing in 2012, Liukin is still keeping active, today's event standing proof that the former athlete is just as fitness-focused as ever. The five-time Olympic medalist often shares workout photos on Instagram and is not shy about dropping a sweat-fest video now and again.

Putting her abs to work ahead of the Nastia Cup, she was joined by fellow gymnast Shawn Johnson and her athlete husband, Andrew East, for a hanging leg raise contest, with Liukin scoring the win. Watch it below!

Maintaining Her Abs

Over the years, Liukin has talked openly about her workout routine, telling The Cut that it's "really important" for her to get a sweat going "as soon as I wake up because if I don’t do it then I feel like I’m not going to have a chance to do it."

The 2008 Olympic all-around champion typically works out up to five times a week, relying on barre classes, hot yoga, spinning classes, and boxing to maintain her gymnast figure.

"I always feel better when I get in a workout," she says, "even if it's 30 minutes or 20 minutes of something, every single day."

According to Today, one of the circuits she does every day involves a plank followed by a side plank and a Russian twist, which she recommends repeating three times for an effective ab workout.

Her typical fitness routine also involves lots of running -- her "most effective" way to "get in shape quickly," despite not being her favorite one. As for weight training, she sticks to "very light weights" of no more than "five to ten pounds."

