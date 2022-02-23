Danielle Brandon In Bikini Enjoys 'Golden Hour'

Ever the conscientious and disciplined athlete, Brandon mixed business with pleasure, also uploading a video in which she was running track. Changing out of the beach item, she rocked green booty shorts and a matching sports bra, keeping the braids as she got her sweat on.

The three-times CrossFit Games athlete ended the four-part series with an adorable photo of her dog, Charlie, which showed the mini schnauzer chilling on the grass.

Brandon, who has been repping Xendurance Supplements on her feed, talked about dietary supplements in a follow-up share, detailing that she takes "creatine & a daily probiotic to help with my recovery and overall gut health."

Explaining in parentheses that "these help lower glucose, liver enzymes & inflammation in your gut," the Kennewick, Wash native also dished on her eating habits, saying that her main priority is "being sure to have WHOLE meals!"

"Which means always having a protein, carbohydrate and/or a fat! This is huge when it comes to our body being able to affectively [sic] break down our food and use it properly!" she wrote on Instagram. "Without a good balance our body won’t use proteins and carbohydrates the way we want it to!"