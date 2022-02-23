Danielle Brandon In Bikini Enjoys 'Golden Hour'

Danielle Brandon

Alexandra Lozovschi

Danielle Brandon is unstoppable at the gym but the CrossFit athlete also knows how to relax, as evidenced by a recent Instagram post interrupting the usual flurry of grueling workout videos. Appearing in a bikini before her 380,000 followers, the 26-year-old powerhouse was seen making the most of some downtime in the sun and proved her swimsuit game is just as strong as her dead-lift.

Soaking Up The Sun

Snapped out on a stone patio with a patch of grass at her back and a clear, blue sky hanging overhead, Brandon dropped jaws in a neon-pink two-piece that made her perfect bronze pop. Sitting on a chaise lounge chair, the CrossFit star flaunted her rock-hard abs and muscular legs in profile while soaking up the golden sun rays and enjoying a refreshing beverage. She was barefoot and rocked braided pigtails in a messy style that complemented her laid-back vibe.

While she may have been relaxing, Brandon kept her drink healthy, choosing to chug a green shake from Xendurance Supplements instead of a cocktail or soda. The athlete also included a short selfie video with the shaker, in which she gave fans a closer look at her plunging underwire bikini -- a similar style to the blue one she wore on her Arizona Hot Springs trip.

"golden hour w/ @xendurance greens ✨," she captioned the post, sitting at just over 10,000 likes.

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Getting Her Sweat On

Ever the conscientious and disciplined athlete, Brandon mixed business with pleasure, also uploading a video in which she was running track. Changing out of the beach item, she rocked green booty shorts and a matching sports bra, keeping the braids as she got her sweat on.

The three-times CrossFit Games athlete ended the four-part series with an adorable photo of her dog, Charlie, which showed the mini schnauzer chilling on the grass.

Brandon, who has been repping Xendurance Supplements on her feed, talked about dietary supplements in a follow-up share, detailing that she takes "creatine & a daily probiotic to help with my recovery and overall gut health."

Explaining in parentheses that "these help lower glucose, liver enzymes & inflammation in your gut," the Kennewick, Wash native also dished on her eating habits, saying that her main priority is "being sure to have WHOLE meals!"

"Which means always having a protein, carbohydrate and/or a fat! This is huge when it comes to our body being able to affectively [sic] break down our food and use it properly!" she wrote on Instagram. "Without a good balance our body won’t use proteins and carbohydrates the way we want it to!"

