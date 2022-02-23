Elle Macpherson In Bathing Suit Goes Surfing

Elle Macpherson, who is an Australian supermodel, actress, TV host, and businesswoman, showed her fans she still got it. She is famous for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for a record five times. This remarkable feat earned her the nickname "The Body" in 1989.

In 2014, the supermodel founded her health company WelleCo. The company was born out of Elle's wellness and fitness journey. In her time with CNBC, she revealed that wellness has become her foundation and the foundation of her business.

WelleCo has a wide range of plant-based beauty products and supplements ranging from skincare, makeup, body and bath, haircare, and lots more. Elle detailed some of the benefits of her company's products in a recent Instagram post. Find out more below.