'I'm Going To Break Your F*cking Face, Bro!': Jorge Masvidal Challenges Nate Diaz To A Fight

Despite winning the fight, Masvidal wasn't happy with how his match with Diaz ended and urged him to "run it back." Recently, Masvidal once again expressed his interest in fighting Diaz for the second time. Masvidal is currently scheduled to face Colby Covington at UFC 272. If he won't get an immediate title shot after beating Covington, Masvidal said that he wants to fight Diaz and threatened to break his "f*cking face."

“That little f*cking broomstick keeps talking. You’re going to have to go at some point,” Masvidal said, via MMA Junkie. “After I take Colby’s ass out, if I’ve got to wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this ass whooping, bro. While I’m waiting for Usman after I get this No. 1 ranking, I go back to beating the sh*t out of you just to keep myself entertained."