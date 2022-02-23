It has been more than two years since UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal faced each other in the Octagon. On November 2, 2019, in the main event of UFC 244, Diaz and Masvidal fought for the inaugural "BMF" belt. Though most people expected it to be a close fight, Masvidal completely dominated Diaz in their faceoff. Masvidal won the bout via TKO after the cage-side doctor determined that Diaz could no longer continue due to a cut in his right eye.
'I'm Going To Break Your F*cking Face, Bro!': Jorge Masvidal Challenges Nate Diaz To A Fight
Jorge Masvidal Wants To Fight Nate Diaz For Second Time
Despite winning the fight, Masvidal wasn't happy with how his match with Diaz ended and urged him to "run it back." Recently, Masvidal once again expressed his interest in fighting Diaz for the second time. Masvidal is currently scheduled to face Colby Covington at UFC 272. If he won't get an immediate title shot after beating Covington, Masvidal said that he wants to fight Diaz and threatened to break his "f*cking face."
“That little f*cking broomstick keeps talking. You’re going to have to go at some point,” Masvidal said, via MMA Junkie. “After I take Colby’s ass out, if I’ve got to wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this ass whooping, bro. While I’m waiting for Usman after I get this No. 1 ranking, I go back to beating the sh*t out of you just to keep myself entertained."
Is Nate Diaz Scared Of Jorge Masvidal?
With the way he lost in their previous faceoff, fans would definitely love to see Diaz have his revenge against Masvidal. However, after watching his recent match against Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Masvidal currently has doubts if Diaz would be brave enough to face him again in the Octagon.
“That motherf*cker don’t want it, man,” Masvidal said in a live Q&A on Rumble. “I almost damn near killed him. I beat him an inch within his f*cking skinny life."
Nate Diaz's UFC 263 Performance
It's hard to blame Masvidal for belittling Diaz. While both of them were coming from a loss, Diaz was completely dominated by his opponent in his previous fight which resulted in a unanimous decision in favor of Edwards. From the time it started, Edwards had full control of the match. Diaz had the opportunity to turn things around in Round 5, but he ran out of time before he finished Edwards.
Nate Diaz Thinking Of Another Opponent
While Masvidal looked very interested in fighting him for the second time, it seems like Diaz doesn't feel the same way. Instead of thinking of having his revenge against Masvidal, Diaz is currently keeping an eye on another fighter - former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Diaz urged UFC President Dana White to schedule a match between him and Poirier for his "retirement fight."