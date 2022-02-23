'The Dropout' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Amanda Seyfried, starring as Elizabeth Holmes, takes the lead role while Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani will support Elizabeth as the secondary character in the series.

Amanda is a 36-year old actress, model, and singer who came into the limelight after featuring in the teen comedy Mean Girls (2004).

On the other hand, Naveen is an actor who featured in another TV series Lost, where he was known as Sayid. Naveen is a 51-year old father of two kids.

Other recurring characters include William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz, Michel Gill as Chris Holmes, Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes, Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner, Bill Irwin as Channing Robertson, Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons, and Michael Ironside as Don Lucas.