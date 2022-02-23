The drama series The Dropout is an upcoming American series inspired by an unbelievable true story. It was written by Rebecca Jarvis and ABC Audio. It is a tech-focused series that promises to be very intriguing.
'The Dropout' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know
What Is 'The Dropout'?
The Dropout is a new series based on a true podcast series written by Rebecca Javis and produced by Amanda Seyfried, who is also the main character in the series. Kate McKinnon was first cast as the main star but she later exited. Afterward, Amanda became her replacement. Other stars starring in the series include Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, and Bill Irwin.
When Is The Release Date Of 'The Dropout'?
The Dropout will premiere on March 3, 2022, with three episodes exclusively on Hulu in the United States. More episodes will be released later and continue as a weekly series.
The Dropout trailer was released two weeks ago and it is available to watch on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Dropout'?
Amanda Seyfried, starring as Elizabeth Holmes, takes the lead role while Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani will support Elizabeth as the secondary character in the series.
Amanda is a 36-year old actress, model, and singer who came into the limelight after featuring in the teen comedy Mean Girls (2004).
On the other hand, Naveen is an actor who featured in another TV series Lost, where he was known as Sayid. Naveen is a 51-year old father of two kids.
Other recurring characters include William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz, Michel Gill as Chris Holmes, Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes, Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner, Bill Irwin as Channing Robertson, Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons, and Michael Ironside as Don Lucas.
What Is 'The Dropout' About?
The upcoming series is about the chronicles of Elizabeth Holmes who founded a technology to reform the healthcare world. However, her quest for change in the health industry puts the lives of millions of patients at risk and she is on the verge of losing everything she worked for.
As the series progresses, it will reveal how Elizabeth, who became the world's youngest female billionaire suddenly loses everything she owned. It will also reveal how her technology poses a threat to the lives of millions of patients who she was meant to help and how she had to face criminal charges.
Going by its trailer, The Dropout looks like it will be a good watch and fans can't wait for it to premiere.