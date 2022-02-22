Thylane Blondeau Serves Fresh Faced Beauty

Thylane attended Paris Fashion Week in her natural blonde hair strutting the streets like her personal runway in Prada. She dressed in a typical Paris Chic fashion pairing a black and orange double-layered top with a micro-mini black skirt. The skirt had a bold buckle belt, while her top consisted of a long-sleeved black collar t-shirt and a short-sleeve crewneck sweater which she tucked partially.

The highlights of her outfit were the black platform loafers with black socks she wore and a white Prada purse. The triangle bag is part of the Spring-Summer 2022 collection the fashion house launched.