Natasha Bure In Cut Out Dress Prepares For 'Night Out'

23-year-old Natasha Bure stepped out for a fun night in the city looking like a snack. The actress joined a growing Hollywood trend of wearing cutout dresses. Her black midi dress was, however, modest compared to other's styles.
Check it out below.
Natasha looked breathtaking, and Olivia Jade thought so too as the YouTuber commented, "Wowie." She styled her blonde hair in a neat bun leaving a small part out in front to frame her round face. The clever cutouts on the dress' bodice exposed just enough skin to keep you guessing while hugging her curves.
Natasha wore bold gold drop earrings and black sandal heels, then kept her makeup light but noticeable. The light brown eyeshadow she used had a red undertone, while her lip gloss also had a dark nude base - two colors that pop on her light skin. Although Natasha wore thin fashionable rings, she kept her jewelry minimal. The actress left her neck bare since the dress' style formed a collar choker.
Olivia Jade is once again camped in the comment section hyping up her friend, saying, "My Baby," with hearty eyes. Since childhood, the ladies have been friends thanks to their famous mothers who appeared on the popular sitcom Full House. Olivia's mother is the infamous Lori Loughlin, who got caught in a bribery scandal some years back. At the same time, Natasha's mom is Candace Cameron Bure, who's made a mark with the Hallmark series Aurora Teagarden.
In an interesting turn of events, Natasha joined her mother on set for the third time on a movie set. As they say, third time's the charm and that's what this dynamic duo delivered in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder. The series chronicles the life of a librarian turned sleuth as she stumbles upon murder mysteries then spends the rest of the movie solving the case. The actress teased her guest appearance in a short clip at the beginning of the month.
Natasha plays the younger version of her mother's famous character Aurora Teagarden on the latest installment of the Hallmark murder mystery. There's always an origin story and lucky for the producers, Cameron Bure has a real-life doppelganger so they didn't need to look too far during casting. After all, this apple didn't fall far from the tree.
Natasha was also at the Super Bowl LVI game last Sunday and she attended in a full fangirl outfit. The 23-year-old wore a form-fitting L.A. Rams jersey tucked in a mini skirt with a high slit and styled her hair with two colorful pins. "Let's Go, Rams," she wrote on her picture though she posted on Valentine's Day so she knew they already won.