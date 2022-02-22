Natasha Bure In Cut Out Dress Prepares For 'Night Out'

Natasha wore bold gold drop earrings and black sandal heels, then kept her makeup light but noticeable. The light brown eyeshadow she used had a red undertone, while her lip gloss also had a dark nude base - two colors that pop on her light skin. Although Natasha wore thin fashionable rings, she kept her jewelry minimal. The actress left her neck bare since the dress' style formed a collar choker.

Olivia Jade is once again camped in the comment section hyping up her friend, saying, "My Baby," with hearty eyes. Since childhood, the ladies have been friends thanks to their famous mothers who appeared on the popular sitcom Full House. Olivia's mother is the infamous Lori Loughlin, who got caught in a bribery scandal some years back. At the same time, Natasha's mom is Candace Cameron Bure, who's made a mark with the Hallmark series Aurora Teagarden.