'The Kardashians' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The Kardashians is set to debut on April 14 exclusively on Hulu in the US.

The new series picks up right where E! left off, giving fans a feeling as if the Kardashian sisters never went off the air. Hulu said about the premise for the show in a statement: "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Kim also spoke highly about the new series stressing that fans would be given a different look into the lives of the family, including her endeavors in law school.