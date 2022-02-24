The Kardashians are back! And even with Hulu as their new home, we still get to keep up with them. The famous family will come back on our screens with a new reality show, The Kardashians, on April 14. Now that a new trailer for the reality show spinoff has premiered, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series.
'The Kardashians' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
How The Kardashians Began On Reality Television
The Hulu series is based on the original reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that ran on E! for 20 seasons. It lasted from October 2007 to June 2021. The show was created by Ryan Seacrest and Bunin/Murray Productions after Kim Kardashian began to rise to fame as Paris Hilton's stylist and friend. Since then, the show has chronicled the lives of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their brother Rob, and their parents.
The new series will continue to focus on the lives of the Kardashians.
When Is The Release Date Of 'The Kardashians'?
The Kardashians is set to debut on April 14 exclusively on Hulu in the US.
The new series picks up right where E! left off, giving fans a feeling as if the Kardashian sisters never went off the air. Hulu said about the premise for the show in a statement: "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."
Kim also spoke highly about the new series stressing that fans would be given a different look into the lives of the family, including her endeavors in law school.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Kardashians'?
Did the Kardashians ever leave? Most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be featured, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.
While every sibling continues to make headlines, one that has yet to be confirmed to make an appearance in the newest Kardashian spin-off is Rob Kardashian. However, fans will be excited to know new appearances in the series including Travis Barker. Kanye West, who is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with Kim, has yet to have confirmed to be making an appearance. However, Scott Disick will be joining.
What Is 'The Kardashians' About?
The first trailer for the show revealed that a high point of the show will be the build-up to the engagement between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The trailer also shows the family during the first days of filming. While no storyline is set, the Kardashians have stressed that they will show more of the behind-the-scenes of the most recent headlines that they have been involved in.