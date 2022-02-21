Olivia sizzles in a body-baring outfit and Jimmy Choo heels.
Olivia Jade All Legs In Mugler Slit Dress
Olivia Looks All Grown Up In Revealing Dress
Recently in Los Angeles, Olivia Jade showed her magnificent genes in a gorgeous dress at the Jimmy Choo X Mugler event that certainly showed off all her curves and let everyone in attendance as well on the internet know that she’s all grown up. The event included a long list of A-listers and influencers, with one of Olivia’s best friends, Natasha Bure (daughter of Candace Cameron-Bure) commenting on her social media with the short and sweet message: POPP OFF MAMAAAAS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 with a row of flames added for emphasis.
Moving On With Life
Olivia has been adamant in her decision to make her life more impactful since the college admissions scandal that sent both of her parents – actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giuannulli – to jail for forging her application. With the most difficult parts of the drama behind her now, Olivia has made rounds of interviews where she discusses they are far from over and she is prepared to pay her dues for as long as it takes to gain the respect of her friends and peers in the entertainment industry. For the detractors, she has made it clear that she is aware of the enormous amount of privilege she inherited and that she is currently reflecting on what she wants to do with her life and how she can make amends.
In The Spotlight
Olivia has not shied away from her past, and on her podcast through iHeart network, Conversations with Olivia Jade, she brought attention to what it feels and looks like to be canceled and how she overcame adversity by working hard and making a comeback when things were the darkest. She has also spoken about the perceptions others have of her because of her famous parents and what celebrity looks like from the inside out. She explained that as much as she loves her parents, finding her own way is the key to happiness and ultimately success.
New Love?
Everything in the beauty's life is not sour, however, as she has been romantically linked with one of the stars of the hit HBO television show Euphoria, actor Jacob Elordi. The two have been spotted out and about in Hollywood and although there is no word yet on their status, fans of the two are quite interested!
The Fаme Game
Olivia may be making heads turn on red carpets these days, but her first intention was never to be in the public eye. Now that she has become a fixture on the Hollywood circuit, she has been tapped to shill and collaborate with several noted brands, including Garage on their denim line and Banana Bread Grails on their sneaker line. What else is Olivia Jade up to in the future?