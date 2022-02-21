Olivia Jade All Legs In Mugler Slit Dress

Olivia has been adamant in her decision to make her life more impactful since the college admissions scandal that sent both of her parents – actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giuannulli – to jail for forging her application. With the most difficult parts of the drama behind her now, Olivia has made rounds of interviews where she discusses they are far from over and she is prepared to pay her dues for as long as it takes to gain the respect of her friends and peers in the entertainment industry. For the detractors, she has made it clear that she is aware of the enormous amount of privilege she inherited and that she is currently reflecting on what she wants to do with her life and how she can make amends.