Becky Lynch Vs Bianca Belair Official For WrestleMania

The first time Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair faced each other, the match lasted only 23 seconds. It was an impromptu match, one not announced ahead of time and one that Belair had no idea was about to happen. It was at SummerSlam, and Lynch was making her return to the ring after taking time off for the birth of her first child.

Lynch sucker-punched a surprised Belair and gave her the Manhandle Slam. Within seconds, Belair had lost the title she had won at WrestleMania. Now she'll get a chance to take the RAW Women's Championship away from Becky at this year's WrestleMania. Scroll down to reveal what led to these two being pitted against each other once again.