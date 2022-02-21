Love Island's Georgia Steel, 23, returned from her Dubai trip refreshed and rejuvenated. Since her return, she's peppered her almost two million Instagram followers with snaps from the trip, including a detour to a fashion show at the London Fashion Week. Looking through her Instafeed, you'll have no doubts she's a model because she curates every outfit carefully.
Georgia Steel In Halter Top Says 'Take Me To Dinner'
The Latest
Take Me To Dinner Baby
Georgia went to dinner in a silk dress that left nothing to the imagination. The floral print halterneck dress with a high-slit skirt displayed her tight abs and toned long legs as she leaned against the restaurant's countertop. The sunset hue flowers in the background served as the perfect backdrop for the picture as they complimented her pink/brown/orange print dress.
Georgia's caption was a play on the ongoing viral TikTok soundbite, "Take me to dinner," although it omitted the full sentence - "What's up baby, Take Me Out to Dinner."
Something Light For Dinner
The reality TV star paired her outfit with an orange mini tote and styled her brown hair in full fringe, letting the rest fall to her side and back. Georgia kept her makeup soft, wearing only a modest nude lip gloss and black mascara. There's a tall glass of half-drunk wine by her side, so it appears someone might've taken her up on the offer.
London Fashion Week For Polly
The 23-year-old doesn't always dress in revealing outfits, although it's her favorite style - after all, she's a model who works hard to maintain a fit physique. In a fully-covered outfit, she attended the London Fashion Week - a long-sleeved black bodycon top tucked in cargo denim pants. The pants had clever rips on the bottom and knee caps, and Georgia paired the look with a YSL Laurent Opyum sandal.
Instead of her latest signature bangs, the reality TV star wore her hair in a low ponytail parting it down the middle. However, one thing stayed the same; she wore a modest nude lipstick and black mascara to add volume to her lashes.
Casual Wear Because Why Not?
Georgia posted her boohooMAN casual outfit at the Expo 2020, Dubai, and she looked amazing. She wore an XXL Rick and Morty graphic tee but re-imagined it in her style - tied in a knot at the back and cropped with folded sleeves. Then she paired it with denim shorts though the jagged hemline looked like she cut it herself.
The bangs were out on that night alongside her signature nude lipstick, and this time she curled the hair at the back instead of leaving it straight. Georgia accessorized her look with multi-rings, a wristwatch, and a white purse with a gold link chain.