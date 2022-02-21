Georgia Steel In Halter Top Says 'Take Me To Dinner'

Georgia went to dinner in a silk dress that left nothing to the imagination. The floral print halterneck dress with a high-slit skirt displayed her tight abs and toned long legs as she leaned against the restaurant's countertop. The sunset hue flowers in the background served as the perfect backdrop for the picture as they complimented her pink/brown/orange print dress.

Georgia's caption was a play on the ongoing viral TikTok soundbite, "Take me to dinner," although it omitted the full sentence - "What's up baby, Take Me Out to Dinner."