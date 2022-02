According to The Daily Beast, some users reported being met with repeated error messages when trying to sign up for Truth Social.

"Something went wrong. Please try again," the messages would read.

Others reported about being placed on a "waitlist," and received the following error message: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist."

It appears that hundreds of thousands of people tried to sign up and create an account, only to be met with error messages and placed on a massive waiting list.