Bobby Lashley Out With Shoulder Injury, Will Miss WrestleMania

Seth Rollins power-bombed Austin Theory through the plexiglass of Bobby Lashley's pod during the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Lashley fell to the ground and had to be attended to by medical staff. He was removed from the match and never returned. This meant he lost the WWE Championship to the eventual winner of the Chamber, match, Brock Lesnar.

As it turns out, Bobby Lashley was injured heading into the match and the angle that took place was designed to remove him from the show before he had to do anything physical. Scroll down to reveal when Lashley had originally been injured.