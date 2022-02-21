The former WWE Champion is expected to miss WrestleMania but be back in time for SummerSlam.
Bobby Lashley Out With Shoulder Injury, Will Miss WrestleMania
Bobby Lashley Suffers Shoulder Injury
Seth Rollins power-bombed Austin Theory through the plexiglass of Bobby Lashley's pod during the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Lashley fell to the ground and had to be attended to by medical staff. He was removed from the match and never returned. This meant he lost the WWE Championship to the eventual winner of the Chamber, match, Brock Lesnar.
As it turns out, Bobby Lashley was injured heading into the match and the angle that took place was designed to remove him from the show before he had to do anything physical.
Bobby Lashley Injured Shoulder At The Royal Rumble
Lashley actually injured his shoulder in his match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. This is where he won the WWE Championship for a second time after defeating Lesnar, albeit with some help from Roman Reigns.
Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed on the Ringer's wrestling podcast that Lashley's has been injured since the Rumble.
"I have it under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you've noticed, he hasn't worked any RAWs. He hasn't really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble," he said on the show.
Bobby Lashley To Be Out 4 Months
Bobby Lashley To Be Out 4 Months
Famuyide continued to say that Lashley is expected to miss at least 4 months time due to the injury.
"From what I'm told, it's for at least four months. Shoulder surgery. I'm hearing that he might not even make it to Mania," Famuyide said.
This means that Lashley is going to miss WrestleMania. He'll likely be out until June. That gives him just enough time to set up a major angle for him at SummerSlam involving the WWE Championship. Scroll down for more.
Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar Title Vs Title
Brock Lesnar's victory in the Elimination Chamber earned him the WWE Championship. His victory in the Royal Rumble back in January earned him a crack at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Now, WWE has made it official that their match will be title vs title, winner takes all.
This means that WWE will have one male champion for the first time since 2016. It might not last long, however, as Bobby Lashley will be able to claim that he never lost the championship at Elimination Chamber.
Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship Statistics
When Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for a 2nd time at the Royal Rumble, it was the 144th time the title has changed hands. When he won the title for the first time last March, he became the 53rd wrestler in history to win the belt. He'd eventually drop it to Big E, who then became the 54th champion in the title's lineage.
Lashley's first reign with the belt lasted 196 days while his second reign ended after just 21. His 217 total days with the belt ranks him 25th out of 54 all-time in that category.