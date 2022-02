The Bradys' new property of about 5,772 square feet rests on a three-acre plot. It is built around a beautiful island popularly called the 'Billionaire Bunker' island. It was nicknamed so because of the high-profile individuals who reside around the island. News has it that the island is one of the most private and wealthiest in the entire world.

The Indian Creek Village has a total of 42 individuals. It has a beautiful waterfront and vegetation view. Residents include the likes of supermodel Adriana Lima, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, Ivanka Trump, and many more.