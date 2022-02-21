'It Feels More Produced To Me': Meghan King Shades 'RHOC' Season 16

Looking back at her time on the show with Edmonds, King said she was at a point in her life where her main focus was starting a family.

"I was focused on that before I even married Jim, he had four children when we got together, and I said, this is important to me to have a child. And I can't, like, don't you'll get engaged to me unless you have like, come to terms with being okay with having another child," she recalled. "And so he proposed and I'm like, All right, like this, we're doing this, we're gonna have this family. And so it was like full steam ahead with the whole family idea, like, you know, like maybe a year after we got married or something.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.